Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Acquires 2,534 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Truist Financial comprises approximately 3.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $12,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 16,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Cynthia B. Powell sold 2,201 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $128,340.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,375.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Truist Financial stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.19. 7,870,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,891,488. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $62.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

TFC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

