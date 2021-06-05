Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Buys 3,271 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Pfizer by 1,610.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 32,798 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $612,000. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,637 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.15. 19,375,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,771,986. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.50.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

