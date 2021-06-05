Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $10.10 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV lowered its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up approximately 2.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $10,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after purchasing an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,281,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,777,081,000 after acquiring an additional 54,685 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,616,206,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,032,349 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,294,422,000 after acquiring an additional 283,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,762,077 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,236,427,000 after acquiring an additional 401,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.38. 1,615,437 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,686. The company has a market cap of $174.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.96. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $178.88 and a 1-year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of McDonald’s to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.80.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

