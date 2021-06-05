Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $13.64 Million Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 3.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $13,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 351,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,896,000 after acquiring an additional 23,346 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 59,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,425,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 170.8% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 11,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total value of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,725.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,885. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,392 shares of company stock worth $457,922. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.73 on Friday, reaching $197.72. 1,353,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,690. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.31 and a 52 week high of $199.52. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.23% and a net margin of 16.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

