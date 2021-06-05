Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Has $3.22 Million Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV grew its stake in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,100,359.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total transaction of $2,666,851.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock worth $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

Shares of PAYX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $102.56. 1,068,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,801,393. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $102.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.00%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

