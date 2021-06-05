Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Increases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,032 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $170.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,293,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,209. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.57, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.07. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.83 and a 52-week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 27.67%. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.39%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.55.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

