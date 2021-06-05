Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 67,663 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 790 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up about 2.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $9,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,856,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,933,537,000 after purchasing an additional 231,789 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth about $2,164,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,388,737 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,929,987,000 after purchasing an additional 480,279 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,214,810 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,659,138,000 after purchasing an additional 384,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,468,345 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,220,715,000 after purchasing an additional 138,861 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,545,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,822,319. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $399.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.93.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total transaction of $220,488,338.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,006,985 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,455,893. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

