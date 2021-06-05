Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 1,235 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Bio-Techne accounts for about 1.4% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,574,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,747,172,000 after acquiring an additional 226,562 shares during the last quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Ownership Capital B.V. now owns 1,065,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,833,000 after acquiring an additional 92,939 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Bio-Techne by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,995,000 after acquiring an additional 26,386 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $232,063,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at $109,774,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TECH. Stephens raised shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $410.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $459.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $402.40.

TECH traded up $16.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $424.30. 329,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,016. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $410.86. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $228.66 and a fifty-two week high of $444.83. The company has a market cap of $16.50 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.55. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.74% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $243.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 33.16%.

In other Bio-Techne news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.00, for a total transaction of $358,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $343,864. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

