Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 1,729 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.6% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Chubb were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Chubb by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 235,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 51,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.46, for a total transaction of $49,723.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,760,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 33,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $5,699,474.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,425,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,970 shares of company stock valued at $8,912,982. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $173.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,083. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $111.93 and a fifty-two week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.27.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.78.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.