Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 323 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Zebra Technologies accounts for 2.5% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $9,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 66,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,287,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 254,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,734,000 after purchasing an additional 27,253 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 205,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Northcoast Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.57.

ZBRA traded up $10.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $516.57. The company had a trading volume of 286,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,521. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $492.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.30 and a beta of 1.59. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $244.32 and a 1 year high of $518.66.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 35.90% and a net margin of 13.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.23, for a total value of $2,526,150.00. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,913 shares of company stock valued at $18,251,648. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

