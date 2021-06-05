Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Sells 3,486 Shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,486 shares during the quarter. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV owned approximately 0.10% of Patterson Companies worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 203,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 9,140 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 206,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Patterson Companies by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

In other news, VP Les B. Korsh sold 1,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total transaction of $39,505.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.45. 1,159,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -6.72, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.61. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $37.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.50.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Patterson Companies had a positive return on equity of 21.53% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.10%.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.