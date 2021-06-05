Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV Trims Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV cut its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Cummins accounts for 1.8% of Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Rowland & Co. Investment Counsel ADV’s holdings in Cummins were worth $7,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,351,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after buying an additional 686,581 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 275.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 519,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,020,000 after buying an additional 381,280 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,469,000 after buying an additional 269,647 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 119.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 479,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,892,000 after purchasing an additional 260,681 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price target on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE:CMI traded up $3.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $264.22. 660,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 918,895. The company has a market capitalization of $38.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $160.61 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $259.94.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.33%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

