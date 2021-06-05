Royce & Associates LP Acquires 30,000 Shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG) by 130.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.32% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVLG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVLG opened at $22.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.82. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.24. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $220.89 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVLG shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

