Royce & Associates LP Acquires Shares of 115,000 Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.57% of Agrify at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $3,327,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $1,410,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agrify during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Agrify alerts:

Shares of AGFY opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 10.57. Agrify Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.43.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. On average, analysts forecast that Agrify Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agrify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Agrify in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group started coverage on Agrify in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

About Agrify

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Recommended Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.