Royce & Associates LP Buys 114,274 Shares of Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED)

Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:RMED) by 56.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 317,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114,274 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 9.75% of Ra Medical Systems worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ra Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Ra Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.47% of the company’s stock.

Ra Medical Systems stock opened at $4.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.33. Ra Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $17.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.92.

Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.94) by $0.46. Ra Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 151.70% and a negative net margin of 857.56%. The business had revenue of $1.12 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Ra Medical Systems Company Profile

Ra Medical Systems, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets excimer lasers for use in the treatment of vascular and dermatological immune-mediated inflammatory diseases. The company offers DABRA (destruction of arteriosclerotic blockages by laser radiation ablation), a minimally-invasive excimer laser and single-use catheter system that is used by physicians in the endovascular treatment of vascular blockages resulting from lower extremity vascular disease.

