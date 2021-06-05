Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 162,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,168,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.64% of Select Interior Concepts as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 376,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the first quarter worth $151,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in Select Interior Concepts during the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Select Interior Concepts by 1,070.5% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,289,000 after buying an additional 420,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Select Interior Concepts alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Interior Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Shares of SIC stock opened at $10.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.36 million, a P/E ratio of -35.16 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. Select Interior Concepts, Inc. has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $137.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.20 million. Select Interior Concepts had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.95%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Select Interior Concepts Profile

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Interior Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Interior Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.