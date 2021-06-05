Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 46.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,742 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 23,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Allison Transmission were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ALSN. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,455,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 2,870.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,160,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,958 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,783,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Allison Transmission by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,482,815 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,954,000 after purchasing an additional 517,534 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on ALSN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 31st. TheStreet cut Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

ALSN stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $46.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 37.83% and a net margin of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

