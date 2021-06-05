Royce & Associates LP Has $1.02 Million Stake in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 39.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,150 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 172,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 8,528 shares in the last quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 282.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 247,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,845,000 after buying an additional 182,767 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hillenbrand in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.54. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.50 and a 1 year high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 23.11%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is 26.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.