Royce & Associates LP Has $1.27 Million Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 369.7% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Freshpet by 71.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $212,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Freshpet during the first quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

FRPT opened at $171.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.15. Freshpet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.98.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $93.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.89 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.21%. Freshpet’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRPT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.56.

In other Freshpet news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,438.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 153,927 shares in the company, valued at $26,780,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,795 shares of company stock valued at $3,644,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

