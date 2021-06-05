Royce & Associates LP Has $1.31 Million Position in Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.16% of Echo Global Logistics worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 184,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,935,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 21,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

ECHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Echo Global Logistics from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.10.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $897.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.69 and a fifty-two week high of $37.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.20.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $800.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.47 million. Echo Global Logistics had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Matthew Wagner Ferguson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.95, for a total transaction of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $365,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel K. Skinner sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.22, for a total transaction of $261,904.58. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,515,137.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

