Royce & Associates LP Has $1.33 Million Stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,101 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.18% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 40.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 142,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,106,000 after acquiring an additional 41,458 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 164,665 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,752 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 14,962 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after purchasing an additional 11,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Bonanza Creek Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 197,722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,065,000 after purchasing an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,840,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCEI opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $984.06 million, a P/E ratio of 39.10 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.55. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $47.45.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Bonanza Creek Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

