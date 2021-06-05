Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.05 Million in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 270,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.47% of Quest Resource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Precept Management LLC acquired a new position in Quest Resource during the fourth quarter worth $398,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Quest Resource by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 373,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 62,795 shares during the last quarter. 36.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

NASDAQ:QRHC opened at $4.99 on Friday. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.41 million, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.03.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 2.23%. Equities analysts expect that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Quest Resource from $3.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

In other Quest Resource news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 32,210 shares of Quest Resource stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.47 per share, for a total transaction of $143,978.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 34,033 shares of company stock worth $151,409 and sold 35,879 shares worth $148,913. 21.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Quest Resource Company Profile

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.