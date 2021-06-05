Royce & Associates LP Invests $1.12 Million in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 75,175 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.25% of Donegal Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DGICA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,175,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,467,000 after buying an additional 191,465 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 56.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,556,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 490.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 29,460 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Donegal Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 11,114 shares in the last quarter. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

In other Donegal Group news, Director Richard D. Wampler II sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,537.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,113,750.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,342,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,588,976.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,860 shares of company stock worth $836,115. 10.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ DGICA opened at $15.34 on Friday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $473.39 million, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $195.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This is a boost from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

Donegal Group Company Profile

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGICA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA).

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.