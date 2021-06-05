Royce & Associates LP Lowers Holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC)

Posted by on Jun 5th, 2021

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 87,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,893 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Eagle Point Income were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NYSE:EIC opened at $15.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.55. Eagle Point Income Company Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.55 and a 52 week high of $16.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th.

