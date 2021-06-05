Royce & Associates LP Makes New Investment in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Metromile, Inc. (NASDAQ:MILE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.12% of Metromile as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MILE. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Metromile in the 1st quarter worth about $13,709,000. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,389,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Metromile in the 1st quarter valued at about $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MILE opened at $9.51 on Friday. Metromile, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Metromile in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Metromile in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

See Also: What are gap-up stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.