Royce & Associates LP Purchases New Shares in ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT)

Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.27% of ClearPoint Neuro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in ClearPoint Neuro by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $117,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 4th quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ClearPoint Neuro during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors own 14.67% of the company’s stock.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

CLPT stock opened at $17.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 21.50 and a current ratio of 22.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.37. ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative return on equity of 60.73% and a negative net margin of 52.86%. Sell-side analysts predict that ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLPT. Lake Street Capital began coverage on ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ClearPoint Neuro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (up previously from $23.00) on shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for instruments or devices designed to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.