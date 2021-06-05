Royce & Associates LP Reduces Stake in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 8,760 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $1,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel N. Swisher, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $181,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $181,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $1,179,350 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Corcept Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CORT stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $12.20 and a 52-week high of $31.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 29.23%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

