Royce & Associates LP Sells 134,900 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,900 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.06% of Phreesia worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phreesia by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Phreesia by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Phreesia by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Phreesia by 1.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael J. Davidoff sold 2,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total value of $107,788.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $824,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,616 shares of company stock worth $3,896,563. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

PHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Phreesia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Phreesia from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.38.

Shares of PHR stock opened at $53.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -78.85 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $81.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 18.36%. The firm had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Phreesia’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

