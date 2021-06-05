Royce & Associates LP Sells 18,100 Shares of GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK)

Royce & Associates LP cut its holdings in GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.11% of GeoPark worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in GeoPark by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,523 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,620 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $439,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in GeoPark by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 518,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 314,810 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in GeoPark in the first quarter worth $160,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in GeoPark by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. 38.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GPRK opened at $15.91 on Friday. GeoPark Limited has a 12 month low of $6.61 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.75.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.46). GeoPark had a positive return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. Research analysts predict that GeoPark Limited will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. GeoPark’s payout ratio is -10.39%.

GPRK has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of GeoPark from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GeoPark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, the company had working and/or economic interests in 31 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

