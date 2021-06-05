Royce & Associates LP Sells 39,995 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 81.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 39,995 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total value of $1,416,015.77. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.20.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $146.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $145.42. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $92.01 and a 52-week high of $156.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

