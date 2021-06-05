Royce & Associates LP Trims Stock Position in Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in shares of Synalloy Co. (NASDAQ:SYNL) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 353,725 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.24% of Synalloy worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYNL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 80,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 24,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 178,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Synalloy by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 27,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synalloy during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 21.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sarah M. Cunningham sold 8,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $84,731.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,564.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman acquired 7,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.81 per share, with a total value of $68,738.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 49,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,352.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SYNL opened at $9.80 on Friday. Synalloy Co. has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $90.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.63.

Synalloy (NASDAQ:SYNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $69.78 million during the quarter. Synalloy had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 9.95%.

About Synalloy

Synalloy Corporation manufactures and sells metals and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company's Metals segment offers stainless steel, galvanized, and other alloy pipes and tubes under the BRISMET trade name; liquid storage solutions and separation equipment; and ornamental stainless steel tubes under the ASTI trade name, as well as distributes seamless carbon pipes and tubes.

