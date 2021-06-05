RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Price Tops $35,964.73 on Top Exchanges

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 5th. During the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $35,964.73 or 0.99487692 BTC on major exchanges. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $68.08 million and $227,998.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002939 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003236 BTC.

About RSK Smart Bitcoin

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 1,893 coins. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co . RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RSK Smart Bitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.