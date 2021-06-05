Rupee 1-Day Volume Hits $2.00 (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Rupee coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a market cap of $44,925.97 and $2.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00071935 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004284 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000804 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Rupee

Rupee is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,450,600 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

