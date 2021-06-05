Rupiah Token (IDRT) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.57 Million

Rupiah Token (CURRENCY:IDRT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 5th. One Rupiah Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $4.57 million and $1.60 million worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rupiah Token Coin Profile

Rupiah Token (CRYPTO:IDRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 22nd, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,274,146,176 coins. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @RupiahTokenIDRT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rupiah Token is idrt.link/whitepaper . Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is an Ethereum-based Token (ERC-20) that is fully collateralized 1:1 by Rupiah (IDR) fiat currency. Each IDRT is backed by the equivalent amount of Fiat Rupiah in an Indonesian bank account and can be redeemed for Fiat through the platform. “

Rupiah Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupiah Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupiah Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupiah Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

