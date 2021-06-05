Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 1,314,105 Shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 76.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,023,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,314,105 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.76% of Empire State Realty Trust worth $33,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Empire State Realty Trust by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Empire State Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 78.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on ESRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Empire State Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Empire State Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.05.

Shares of ESRT opened at $12.26 on Friday. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.19 and a 1 year high of $12.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 8.32 and a current ratio of 8.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Empire State Realty Trust (NYSE:ESRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Empire State Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%.

Empire State Realty Trust Company Profile

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: ESRT), a leading real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, manages, operates, acquires and repositions office and retail properties in Manhattan and the greater New York metropolitan area, including the Empire State Building, the ÂWorld's Most Famous Building.Â Headquartered in New York, New York, the Company's office and retail portfolio covers 10.1 million rentable square feet, as of September 30, 2020, consisting of 9.4 million rentable square feet in 14 office properties, including nine in Manhattan, three in Fairfield County, Connecticut, and two in Westchester County, New York; and approximately 700,000 rentable square feet in the retail portfolio.

