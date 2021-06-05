Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 21,110 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,110 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of WEC Energy Group worth $35,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 52,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 35,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 28,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 5,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in WEC Energy Group by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 697,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,176,000 after purchasing an additional 67,078 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC opened at $93.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $106.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.22.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 71.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.88.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total transaction of $231,432.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total transaction of $1,043,293.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at $1,260,827.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.