Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 4,837 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,837 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.27% of Markel worth $43,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Markel by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Markel by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Markel in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Markel news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 82 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,195.35 per share, with a total value of $98,018.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $402,832.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total value of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,545,756.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,802,524 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,228.17 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,197.79. The company has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $880.59 and a fifty-two week high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). Markel had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 5.69%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. On average, analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,245.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Markel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,144.00.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

