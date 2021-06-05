Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 47,050 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.43% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $40,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $236,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at $54,712,970. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total value of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock worth $578,800 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $214.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

JAZZ opened at $173.57 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $170.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $182.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $607.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $613.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

