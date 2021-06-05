Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 21.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,796,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 314,004 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.46% of NiSource worth $43,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NI. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of NiSource in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Michael Hooper sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $111,150.00. Also, Director Michael E. Jesanis sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total transaction of $102,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,308 shares of company stock valued at $272,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI opened at $25.49 on Friday. NiSource Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.09 and a 1 year high of $26.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.35.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. NiSource had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

NI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of NiSource from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. UBS Group upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas services and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

