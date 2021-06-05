Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 42.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 431,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,136 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.78% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $33,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 15,082 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 37,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,604.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RHP opened at $74.53 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.23 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.09.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). The company had revenue of $84.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.31 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

