Russell Investments Group Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 750,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,067 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Ally Financial worth $33,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 60.6% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ally Financial by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $1,296,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,503,408.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,294 shares of company stock worth $3,138,846 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ally Financial stock opened at $55.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a one year low of $18.20 and a one year high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 30.51%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

