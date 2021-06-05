Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 2,225,611 Shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) by 209.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225,611 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 1.53% of Retail Properties of America worth $34,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 150,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 4,911 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 38,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Retail Properties of America by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America stock opened at $12.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -612.50 and a beta of 1.76. Retail Properties of America, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.14 and a 12 month high of $12.61.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Retail Properties of America from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.67.

Retail Properties of America Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.