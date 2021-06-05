Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 266,387 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 75.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 617,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 266,387 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of Edison International worth $36,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Edison International in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Edison International by 84.5% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Edison International has a 52-week low of $48.47 and a 52-week high of $66.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.64. The company has a market cap of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

