Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,051,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.23% of Altice USA worth $34,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $563,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,864,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,729,000 after purchasing an additional 313,790 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Altice USA by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,187,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,645,000 after purchasing an additional 485,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altice USA from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. FIX downgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.47.

In other news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $87,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,719,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 28,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total transaction of $1,017,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,781.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock valued at $95,732,270 over the last ninety days. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATUS opened at $33.78 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a one year low of $21.97 and a one year high of $38.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.10.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. Altice USA had a net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 528.76%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

