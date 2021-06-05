Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,963,226 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 104,201 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $36,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Infosys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,559,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Infosys by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 21,742,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $368,534,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778,782 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. purchased a new stake in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,793,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Infosys by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,141,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,892,000 after buying an additional 2,595,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Infosys in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $19.29 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.57. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.38, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.85.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

