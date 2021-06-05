Russell Investments Group Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 125,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 4.44% of SP Plus worth $33,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 8.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in SP Plus by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in SP Plus by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SP Plus during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SP opened at $32.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $755.32 million, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 1.68. SP Plus Co. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $36.71.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.34. SP Plus had a negative net margin of 13.47% and a positive return on equity of 0.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SP Plus Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kristopher H. Roy sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $53,216.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SP. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of SP Plus from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of SP Plus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SP Plus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

SP Plus Corporation provides parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates through Commercial, Aviation, and Other segments. It provides on-site parking management, event logistics, baggage handling, remote airline check-in, security, and municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement services.

