Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,515,424 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671,894 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.78% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $40,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 31,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 552.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 46.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TV opened at $13.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.05. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 52-week low of $5.05 and a 52-week high of $13.85.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Research analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.0881 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. This is a boost from Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s previous annual dividend of $0.09. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.’s dividend payout ratio is currently -114.29%.

Several analysts recently commented on TV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

