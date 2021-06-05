Russell Investments Group Ltd. Grows Position in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84,542 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.55% of MDU Resources Group worth $35,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDU. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in MDU Resources Group by 188.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $33.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $35.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.59%.

MDU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MDU Resources Group in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. MDU Resources Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

