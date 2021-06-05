Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $33.24 Million Stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 679,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 32,151 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.10% of Marvell Technology worth $33,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $853,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $364,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,071 shares of company stock valued at $2,357,411. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Marvell Technology from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $32.91 billion, a PE ratio of 79.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.89. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.53 and a 1 year high of $55.70.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. The business had revenue of $797.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.30 million. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.71% and a negative net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

