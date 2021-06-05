Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $34.81 Million Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,332 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $34,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 217.4% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $304.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.13. The company has a market cap of $67.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.76. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $229.17 and a 52 week high of $327.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.60%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HSBC reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.07.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

